FY2021 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

NYSE LDOS opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Leidos by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Leidos by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,675,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,361,000 after purchasing an additional 186,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.