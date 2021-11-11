FY2021 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Increased by Analyst

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.04. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

