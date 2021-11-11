FY2021 EPS Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ShockWave Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV opened at $217.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average of $191.28. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $249.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

