FY2021 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.17 million, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

