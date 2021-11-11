FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. Trex has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

