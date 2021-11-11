FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dye & Durham Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter.

DND has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.40.

Shares of DND opened at C$40.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -206.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.43. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$20.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.90%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

