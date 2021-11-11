FY2022 EPS Estimates for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for James Hardie Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JHX. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.28. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

