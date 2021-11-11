FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bragg Gaming Group Inc Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

