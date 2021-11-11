FY2023 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Boosted by Desjardins

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$4.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$703.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.60.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.