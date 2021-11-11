FY2024 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Boosted by Truist Securiti

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $214.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.62. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

