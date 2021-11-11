G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTHX. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $14.74 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $20,072,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 603,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 249,908 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

