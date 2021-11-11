Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galapagos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $129.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $17,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 113,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

