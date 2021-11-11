GAMEE Trading Down 40.2% Over Last Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $34.76 million and $3.84 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00096786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.13 or 0.07244748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,048.30 or 1.00073274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020205 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

