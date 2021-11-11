GamyFi Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $227,770.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00072217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.94 or 0.07262222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,691.62 or 1.00408497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020092 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

