GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €48.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.19 ($47.28).

ETR:G1A opened at €44.65 ($52.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

