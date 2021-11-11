General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.53

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.53 and last traded at $113.69, with a volume of 296370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,041,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,246,000 after buying an additional 2,073,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in General Electric by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 672,634 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.