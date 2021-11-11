General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $131.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $119.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of GE stock opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.54, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

