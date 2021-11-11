General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of -209.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. General Electric has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after buying an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

