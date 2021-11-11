General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,041,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in General Electric by 41.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,286,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 672,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 95,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

GE stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.54, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

