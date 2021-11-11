General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Shares of GM opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Motors by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

