Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.47

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.47 and last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Several research firms recently commented on GCO. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

