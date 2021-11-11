Gentarium (GTM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $99.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Gentarium has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $76,280.93 and $99.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00074183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00073732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00096690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.58 or 0.07261874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,855.84 or 0.99749370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00040280 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,866,191 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.