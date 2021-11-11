Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,740 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AerCap worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $2.20. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

