Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

MLR opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.