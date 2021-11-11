Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Shares of TRNS opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

