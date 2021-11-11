Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Arko worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 856,524 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

