Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,505 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,535,557 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $428.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.