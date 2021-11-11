George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.16

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$125.16 and traded as high as C$138.19. George Weston shares last traded at C$137.66, with a volume of 129,795 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

