GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 92,816 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $27.90.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 500,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,384,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

