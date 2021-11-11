Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Get Gitlab alerts:

GTLB opened at $128.66 on Monday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.