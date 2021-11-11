Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.31

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and traded as high as $96.95. Givaudan shares last traded at $96.72, with a volume of 15,482 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

