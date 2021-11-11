Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of LAND opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $800.72 million, a P/E ratio of -75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Gladstone Land worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.