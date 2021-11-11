Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.33

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The stock has a market cap of $832.36 million, a PE ratio of -75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

