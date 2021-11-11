Glitch Achieves Market Cap of $147.34 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Glitch has a market cap of $147.34 million and $6.30 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00002859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00073849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00074139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.20 or 0.07225102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.40 or 0.99838391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

