Global Ports (LON:GPH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 138.31 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of £86.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.
About Global Ports
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.