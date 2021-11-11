Global Ports (LON:GPH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 138.31 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of £86.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

