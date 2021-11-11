Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

NYSE GSL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $25.89. 780,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,051. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $939.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

