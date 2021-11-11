Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

GSL stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $949.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.88. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $313,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 296,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

