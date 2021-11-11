Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSL. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $949.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.88. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,845,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.