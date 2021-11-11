GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 in the last ninety days. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

