GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 16,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37.
In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
