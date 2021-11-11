GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 16,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

