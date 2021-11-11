Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 12,328 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.87. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

