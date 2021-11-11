Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,473,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,246,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $13,466,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83.

