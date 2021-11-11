Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 185.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 44.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.92 on Thursday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

