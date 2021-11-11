Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.83 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of PROS worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

PROS stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

