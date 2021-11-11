Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,802 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Globant worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,922 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 199,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Globant by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $331.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.77 and a 200-day moving average of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.02 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.