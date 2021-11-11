Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.94 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,168 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Paramount Group worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,511,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 809,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 903,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 243,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -164.71%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.