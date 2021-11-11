Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 126,295 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,295 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.