Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 480,934 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 480,934 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

