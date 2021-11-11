Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,311 ($17.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,334.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.77. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

