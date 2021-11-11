Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15).

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

